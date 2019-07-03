NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The News4 team has received the seven Sumner County Medical Examiner reports for each of the Westmoreland murder victims.
The details of the medical reports are graphic, and personal to each individual and family involved. WSMV managing editors have chosen to not publish the autopsy reports out of respect to the victims and their families.
We offer this summary report in stead.
All seven autopsies by Medical Examiner Dr. Feng Li are quite similar in nature, and all exhibiting violent fatal injuries.
Every victim Michael Cummins is accused of killing suffered extensive skull fractures and multiple cuts and lacerations on their heads and bodies.
Three of the victims were found in the living room, and four found in bedrooms of the residence.
Two of the victims suffered the most traumatic injuries, and what was noted as a large number of fractured bones. In one case, one person's head had more than a dozen lacerations, defined as a deep cut or tear,
The resulting cause of death for each of the victims was similar: Homicide by multiple blunt force injuries. Two of the reports noted that in addition to blunt force traumas (physically striking) or sharp force traumas (typically cut or stab), resulting in their deaths.
Again, out of deference to the families and memories of the victims, we have chosen not to detail the reports any further.
