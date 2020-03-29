PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - Two people have died as a result of COVID-19 at a Portland retirement facility, according to the city’s mayor.
Mayor Mike Callis said in a Facebook video on Saturday that two people who had tested positive for COVID-19 with underlying health conditions that lived at Highland Rim Terrace had died in the past week. A third person at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated at a hospital.
The facility director told Callis the building has been locked down and that the health department has told them no one could go in and out.
“They’re doing their best to handle what’s going on,” Callis said in the Facebook video. “This just shows how difficult this can be for folks who are older and who have underlying health issues.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health website, there were 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sumner County at 2 p.m. Saturday.
