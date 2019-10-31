GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police say a man wanted for a Gallatin murder has been arrested in Indiana.
Gallatin Police say then had been looking for Cody W. Boettcher. He had been wanted for a murder in Gallatin.
Police do not have any more information to release at this time. More will be released when it is made available to them on Friday.
