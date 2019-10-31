GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for a Gallatin homicide has reportedly been arrested in Indiana Thursday.
Police say they had been searching for Cody Boettcher. According to investigators, he was wanted for a homicide in Gallatin.
Police do not have any other information to release at this time.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
