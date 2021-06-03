PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted on charges related to a missing juvenile was arrested after a standoff at a Clubbs Road home Thursday morning.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Fernando Mendoza was arrested after the standoff when he had taken off the covering surrounding the bathtub and escaped to the crawlspace beneath the trailer. Mendoza was taken into custody with the help of K9 Jax. Mendoza was not injured.

Clubbs Home standoff Deputies found Fernando Mendoza in the crawlspace beneath a trailer on Chubbs Road after a standoff.

Deputies were alerted that Mendoza might be in the area driving a gold Chevrolet Equinox. He was wanted for charges related to a missing juvenile and failure to appear. The Equinox was reported stolen in Alabama. It was reported that Mendoza was armed and stated that he was not going back to jail.

Just after midnight Thursday, a Sumner County deputy spotted the vehicle on Highway 259 outside of Portland. The license plate on the vehicle had been reported stolen from Franklin, KY. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled and the pursuit was eventually terminated.

A deputy spotted the Equinox backed into a driveway on Clubbs Road around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputies knocked on the door and a female exited and said Mendoza was inside the home. She had left a 2-year-old child behind inside.

Negotiators began trying to negotiate with Mendoza, who would not respond. When deputies determined Mendoza has moved away from the child, a tactical team entered through a barricaded door and brought the child to safety.

Clubbs Road home Fernando Mendoza escaped into the crawlspace beneath the trailer after removing the covering of the bathtub.

Mendoza continued to move around the house but refused to talk with negotiators. Deputies released a chemical agent into the home, but Mendoza still would not communicate with them.

The tactical team eventually entered the home and found that Mendoza had crawled under the bathtub into the crawlspace of the trailer.

Mendoza will face an additional charge of kidnapping in connection to Thursday’s incident. He is being held at the Sumner County Jail. Bail has not been set.