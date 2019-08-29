HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have charged the driver of a car that crashed on Long Hollow Pike near Goodlettsville with multiple theft and aggravated robbery charges.
Hendersonville police said Thomas Metcalf, 30, was determined to have stolen a vehicle from the Hillwood Drive area in Hendersonville. He drove the vehicle to the Mansker Farms subdivision where he abandoned it after getting stuck in a grassy area.
Police received several calls to 911 to report the incidents.
Metcalf is then alleged to have committed two home invasions while the residents were inside, broke into a vehicle and stole another before fleeing the area.
Police recovered the second stolen vehicle after he was involved in a crash on Long Hollow Pike while being pursued by officers.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said investigators were chasing after a white SUV which crashed with a red SUV driven by a woman. One of the drivers in the crash was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for burns but at this time it is not clear which one.
Long Hollow Pike was closed in the area during the investigation but has since reopened.
Metcalf has been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, theft over $10,000, theft over $2,500 and two counts of theft under $1,000.
Anyone with information on the case should call Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
