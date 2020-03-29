GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Former Gallatin Fire Department Capt. Homer Barr has passed away, Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown reported on Sunday.
Barr was a resident at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing and died of COVID-19 complications; 23 other residents with COVID-19 or symptoms were transferred from the facility on Friday night to Sumner Regional Medical Center.
“Captain Barr is spoken of with such high regard,” Brown said in a news release. “It is obvious that he was loved and that he was a wonderful influence on many firefighters. I am so very sorry for the family.”
Barr served the Gallatin Fire Department from 1978 until his retirement in 2004.
Assistant Fire Chief Robert Richie said he had fond memories of Barr.
“Captain Barr was my officer when I began my career in 1993,” Richie said in a news release. “One thing that always stood out with him was he was always concerned about his firefighters’ safety, and I’m grateful to him for that.
