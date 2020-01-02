HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Locals in the Hendersonville community are putting in work to name a new park after fallen Officer Spencer Bristol.
Parks Director Andy Gilley said they have had dozens of requests to name the former Batey Farm Park property after Bristol since his tragic death on Monday.
"It speaks more to the character and life of Officer Bristol that people would suggest this," Gilley said. "There is without question we will do everything possible to honor him and his family."
The city started taking in suggestions for the new name in early December, but Gilley said it's a defined process to rename a property and will take at least two more months for the decision.
Near the police department, Hendersonville has a place that honors police officers who were killed in the line of duty. Memorial Park on East Main Street names four fallen police officers and soon, according to Gilley, Bristol will be among them.
“He was one of the best police officers that our city had,” Gilley said. “We want to go above and beyond to honor the sacrifice that he made and respect his family and his memory.”
To put in your name suggestion for the new park, click on this survey.
