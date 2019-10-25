BETHPAGE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash involving motorcycles and a car, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Frank Lokey, 52, of Portland, TN, was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a Nissan Rogue driven by Lindsey Kelly, 30, of Lafayette, TN, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 31E.
Kelly was driving northbound when a line of cars came to an abrupt stop, causing Lokey and Barry Lawson, 54, of Lafayette, TN, who was riding a different motorcycle, to crash into the back of her car. Lawson was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center. Kelly was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.