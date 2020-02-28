HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a car crash on Friday morning on Cumberland Hills Drive.
Police said the vehicle left the roadway near 443 Cumberland Hills Drive and struck a pole just after 2 a.m. The driver died at the scene.
Hendersonville Police is investigating the accident.
