HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A juvenile linked to several vehicle burglaries on Thursday has being charged with burglary and possession of stolen property.
The juvenile was involved in several vehicle burglaries at Monthaven Apartments in Hendersonville. During the burglaries, a vehicle that had been stolen two days prior from Nashville was occupied by the suspects. It was later found in north Nashville.
The juvenile was taken into custody and then sent to juvenile detention. The investigation is on-going in regards to accomplices and additional arrests are anticipated.
Police would ask that anyone with information regarding this case please call and report to the Hendersonville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Tips can be submitted anonymously. If an arrest is made off of a tip a reward may be given.
