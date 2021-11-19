NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Clare with two additional felony assault charges in California.

The Sumner County District Attorney General’s office said Jacob Clare has been charged with sex with a minor with special circumstances and oral copulation with a victim under 18.

This is in addition to the Class A felony charge he is facing in Tennessee of especially aggravated kidnapping. He’s also charged with custodial interference and aggravated kidnapping in Kentucky.

Jacob Clare is accused of taking 3-year-old Noah Clare and his 16-year-old cousin Amber Clare cross-country from Beaver Dam, KY, to San Clemente, CA.

Orange County Sheriff deputies found Noah and Amber on Thursday at a beach and took Jacob into custody.

Legal experts said with the especially aggravated kidnapping charge, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Jacob Clare will have his arraignment and extradition hearing on Monday.

“Nine times out of 10 the defendant waives the extradition process,” Nashville attorney Jim Todd said. “Just go ahead and take me because it’s quicker. You don’t have to sit in jail in the state which you’re in.”

Legal experts said he could also be tried in federal court for crimes because he crossed state lines.