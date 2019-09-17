Hendersonville is at a difficult crossroads.
The city is having to decide whether to expand its recycling program or scrap it all together.
The city started a pilot program involving 800 homes in 2017, but for the first 18 months officials couldn't figure out whether the company they hired was actually recycling.
"We couldn't get a guarantee they weren't going to a landfill," said Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary.
Now the contract is up and it's decision time.
Do they expand the recycling program with a new company or get rid of it?
"Ugh. I'm leaning towards getting more input right now. It's just not as easy to make a decision about recycling as it used to be," said Clary.
Clary worries the cost might outweigh the benefits.
A city-wide recycling program will end up costing the city $1.7 million per year, money he said, could be spent on paving roads.
"We've got to figure out, is doing the right thing worth that extra money," said Clary.
Citizens like Allison Williams argue the cost shouldn't matter.
"It's about the earth. It's not just about how much money you're going to save or spend. It's about saving the earth and I think its our civic duty," said Williams.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen is meeting Tuesday night to discuss the city's options.
