HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When you look at a map of Middle Tennessee, it’s easy to see why people with crime on their mind are drawn to Sumner County – it’s close to Nashville.
Hendersonville Police Sgt. Christopher Gagnon said criminals also see money.
“We see an influx because Sumner County backs up to Davidson County,” said Gagnon. “There’s a lot of draw to Hendersonville because of the pocket of money found throughout the city.”
Gagnon said police are keeping one step ahead of the bad guys because of license plate readers.
“We’ve been improving on that program, but to take out some of these people with the intent of doing a crime,” said Gagnon.
The LPRs, as police call them, can lead an officer in a patrol car to a car with a license plate that gives them a hit.
“They drive through one of the LPRs. Every patrol car in Hendersonville, through laptops, has the program, giving them instant notification that they drove through with the location and direction,” said Gagnon.
Hendersonville police conducted three police pursuits last weekend. One chase led an officer from Hendersonville to Trinity Lane in Nashville, 18 miles away. Three people in the car, a woman and two men, were arrested after the pursuit.
