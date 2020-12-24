HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police located two vehicles, one that was reported stolen, that were involved in auto burglaries in Gallatin.
Police said an Infinity QX8 was reported stolen from a Wilson County home during the early morning hours on Thursday. Police said the Infinity and a black SUV were used in the commission of auto burglaries in Gallatin.
Around 3:30 a.m., Hendersonville officers located the vehicles. The Infinity was recovered. The suspects fled on foot.
During the course of the investigation, police determined that two of the suspects entered Thornton’s on East Main Street.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips mobile application.
