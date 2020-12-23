HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating the theft of a 14’ dump trailer stolen over the weekend from a Rockland Road business.
Police were called on Monday concerning the theft of the dump trailer from 340 Rockland Rd. Video recovered showed the trailer was stolen on Saturday just before 11 p.m.
The suspect(s) were traveling in a white single cab flatbed truck and gained entry through a gate where the trailer was being stored.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile application.
