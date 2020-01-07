HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville hero was laid to rest Tuesday, surrounded by friends, family and fellow officers.
From near and far, members of law enforcement followed the thin blue line to send a brother home with salutes and in song. It wasn't a goodbye, but “see you later.”
"Aren't you scared something is going to happen to you while you're taking care of someone else?" In a eulogy before hundreds of people Tuesday, Senior Pastor Bruce Chesser told a story about Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol's bravery. "Spencer said, ‘I’m not afraid of dying. I know where I'm going.’”
Bristol will be remembered for a lot of things.
"A husband, a father, a son, a brother a corpsman, a hero," said J.R Morgan, a friend and fellow law enforcement officer, holding back tears.
"He was an officer who served his community proudly, a veteran who served his country fearlessly," Bristol's sister eulogized.
"He stood for good against evil," Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller said. "He was a true hero. He was my hero."
Bristol was a hero in his hometown of Hendersonville and to his three-year-old daughter.
Friend and fellow officer Senaca Smith recalled driving to Bristol's wife home the night he died.
"As we were pulling into the neighborhood. Lauren said, ‘I'm a single mom now. Please don't let Eloise grow up and not know her dad.’” Smith recalled. "I want you to know I speak for everyone when I say you're not alone. Spencer was our brother. I'm no mathematician, but I think that means Eloise now has a bunch of new crazy uncles and aunts. We will be alongside you two as long as you will let us."
Surrounded by people bonded by blue, and a community of unwavering faith, Bristol could rest easy. They'd take the watch from here.
"Tomorrow put your vest on, check in service, answer calls and keep the community safe,” Smith said.
Miller closed with a promise to the Bristol family.
"We are broken-hearted over this loss. We stand with you in this grief and we love you and, you will always be part of our family, our thin blue line,” he said.
Bristol was scheduled to be officially promoted to master patrol officer Tuesday.
Bristol was killed on Dec. 30 when he was struck by a car on the interstate during a foot pursuit.
Several fundraisers have been set up since then in his name along with a petition to name a park after Bristol.
Visitation was held Monday and Tuesday morning at First Baptist Church Hendersonville. The funeral followed at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
