HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s been a little over a year since Hendersonville Police officer Spencer Bristol was killed in the line of duty.

The city will be honoring him Monday night in an unexpected way.

Spencer Bristol was a Navy combat medic, a police officer and a civil servant through and through.

“Just a very outgoing and gregarious guy, you know, never met a stranger,” said Dan Bristol, Spencer Bristol’s dad.

Bristol was also a husband, a father and a friend whose life was cut short.

He was chasing a suspect on foot last year when he was hit and killed on Interstate 65.

“He touched so many lives that it just was overwhelming to see how many people showed up for his funeral,” said Dan Bristol.

The city of Hendersonville now plans to name new streets after Bristol and the four other Hendersonville officers killed in the line of duty. There will also be one named Eloise Lane, named after Spencer Bristol’s 5-year-old daughter.

“It will be sentimental when you drive through the neighborhood,” said Dan Bristol.

Bristol Road, Bandy Lane, Gammons Road, McClary Road and Sadek Lane will also be long-lasting reminders that the officers will always be a part of the city they served.

“It’s definitely something that our family will be honored to have,” said Dan Bristol.

The streets should be paved by next summer. Contractors will begin building homes there next fall and the goal is to have people moving in by the end of 2022.