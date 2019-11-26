HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting at a home that happened on Colonial Drive on Tuesday evening.
Police responded to a burglary complaint in the area. When they got there, they found out a man who was living in the home had been shot.
"I've lived here my whole life off and on and I can't imagine anything like that going on here," Karlene Barnes, a neighbor said.
Neighbors like Barnes are scared. Her grandchildren live with her.
Barnes described the area as an older neighborhood with friendly people. She said a shooting isn't normal.
"It's something you just don't think about happening in your neighborhood," Barnes said.
Police haven't identified the man who was shot and taken to the hospital. They also haven't released his condition.
News4 is working to learn who police are looking for in the case.
If you have information about the incident, contact Hendersonville Police’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
