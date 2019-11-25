NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville doctor admitted he traded opioid prescriptions for sex with patients.
The war on opioids has come down hard on some Midstate doctors. It's part of a take-down in several states.
Dr. Lawrence Valdez pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful distribution of controlled substances. He admitted he gave the drugs to multiple patients in 2016 and 2017 for no legitimate medical purpose in exchange for sexual acts.
Valdez faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine when he’s sentenced in April 2020.
