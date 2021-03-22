GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and economic and local government leaders announced Gap Inc. will expand operations at its distributing center in Gallatin.
Gap Inc.’s Gallatin operations currently service retail and online shopping orders. As customer demand for online shopping rises and Gap Inc. works to grow its online business to around 50% of revenue over the next three years, expanding its omni fulfillment network will allow the company to deliver a faster, more efficient shopping experience to customers across the country. The expansion will create 600 full-time jobs and represents an investment of $83 million.
“Businesses continue to choose to expand in Tennessee because of our skilled workforce,” Lee said in a news release. “Gap Inc. has expanded their operations and distribution center in Middle Tennessee because of the hard-working residents of Sumner County. I congratulate Gap Inc. on this project and thank the company for its continued commitment to Sumner County.”
“The pipeline in Middle Tennessee is booming and a contributing element in that momentum is Sumner County,” Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a news release. “Gap Inc’s continued investment and expansion at its Gallatin site is the perfect example of what makes Tennessee a great place to do business.”
Headquartered in San Francisco, Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. The Gallatin expansion is part of Gap Inc.’s long-term digital growth strategy.
Gap Inc. has had a presence in Gallatin for more than 20 years.
“Gap Inc. has a long and prosperous relationship with the City of Gallatin that began over 20 years ago,” Kevin Kuntz, Gap Inc. senior vice president of Global Logistics Fulfillment, said in a news release. “As we work to give our customers the best experience wherever they are shopping and grow our digital business, we are thrilled to continue investing in our valued team members and community partners in Sumner County and create new jobs to support online fulfillment.”
“Gap Inc. has been an integral corporate partner for more than 20 years,” Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said in a news release. “We thank them for their continued confidence in Gallatin to expand their operation and provide even more quality jobs.”
