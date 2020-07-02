GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The City of Gallatin has announced the fireworks show for Saturday at 9 p.m. will proceed as scheduled at Triple Creek Park, however the festival and other events with the event were canceled earlier in the year.
“We believe that the public can safely watch this outdoor event with the proper precautions,” Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said in a news release. “There are approximately 1,500 parking spots and 300 acres of open space at Triple Creek Park, Gallatin Civic Center and Municipal Park where families can physically distance themselves, enjoy the show and keep their friends and family safe.”
Gallatin police will direct traffic, but citizens will not be assisted in parking and park restrooms will be closed. Police will allow cars to enter Triple Creek Park until 8:45 p.m. Viewers can tune into WHIN radio (100.7 FM and 1010AM) for music that will be synchronized with the fireworks display.
“I think it’s important for us to move forward with this uniquely American event in a responsible way,” Brown said in a news release. “We simply ask that everyone be respectful of their neighbors and not infringe on their physical space.”
Based out of LaFollette, TN, Pyro Shows operates more than 1,000 firework events each year. Gallatin’s fireworks show includes 1,163 shells ranging from 2 ½” to 6”, which can reach 600 feet in the air. The show is 22 minutes long and will begin promptly at 9 p.m.
