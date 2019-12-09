NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A willingness to help from the Gallatin community left the local volunteer fire department with a fully funded holiday party.
The Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department needed a space for its holiday party due to the fire station having limited water and heat.
After posting on the HIP Gallatin Facebook page, the response was overwhelming.
Sumner County Emergency Medical Services donated space in its facility, a woman named Dawn catered the party for free, Cracker Barrel and Buffalo Wild Wings also donated food and a man volunteered to dress up as Santa to take pictures.
