GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Shop small. Shop local. That’s been the theme this year for customers helping small businesses locally.
“With COVID we were shutdown from March 19 to May 5,” Rachel Owens, co-owner of Southern Gypsies Boutique, said. “For almost two months you have no revenue. It’s been OK since we reopened.”
Now locally owned businesses are really counting on local support more than ever before from shoppers during this Christmas season.
“Christmas is usually one of our biggest seasons,” Shannon Bussell, owner of Timeless Treasures, said. “The people didn’t let us down again this year, even with COVID going on. They showed up in full force to support everybody. The people here really do love their small businesses.”
“You can’t understand how appreciative we will be,” Owens said. “You get to support your local community support and the revenue from taxes remain here.”
As far as safety is concerned, there is a mask mandate in Gallatin and Sumner County. Business owners are trying to make sure customers feel as safe as possible.
“I have wipes that I wipe the counters down. I wipe down the dressing rooms. We have a steamer where everything gets steamed,” Owens said.
A lot of items you can find on the Gallatin square aren’t available with online retailers.
“Our vendors try to bring in stuff that would want to draw them back to us,” Bussell said. “Some of that stuff you cannot find on Amazon.”
Nor will you find the business-to-business support shared among owners.
“Instead of, you know, downplaying each other, we try to help each other out,” Bussell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.