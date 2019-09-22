Tennessee Lottery
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Gallatin Powerball player won $50,000 on Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

Lottery officials said the player matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball.

The winning ticket was bought at Sudden Service, 1000 Airport Rd., in Gallatin.

No information about the winner will be available until the prize is claimed.

