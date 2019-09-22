NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Gallatin Powerball player won $50,000 on Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Lottery.
Lottery officials said the player matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball.
The winning ticket was bought at Sudden Service, 1000 Airport Rd., in Gallatin.
No information about the winner will be available until the prize is claimed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.