GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gallatin police are seeking the public’s help finding a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of a shooting at Save A Lot on Sunday.
Police said a 1999-2002 Honda Accord was seen leaving the scene at 351 E. Main St.
No other details concerning the shooting was released.
Anyone with information should contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.
