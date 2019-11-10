Gallatin shooting - 11/10/19

Gallatin Police are seeking help finding a Honda Accord that left the scene of a shooting at Save A Lot on East Main Street. (Photo: Gallatin Police Department)

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gallatin police are seeking the public’s help finding a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of a shooting at Save A Lot on Sunday.

Gallatin shooting locator - 11/10/19

Police said a 1999-2002 Honda Accord was seen leaving the scene at 351 E. Main St.

No other details concerning the shooting was released.

Anyone with information should contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

