Jordan Davis

Gallatin Police have identified Jordan Davis as a suspect in a June armed robbery.

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gallatin Police have identified a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred last month.

Police said the suspect, identified as Jordan Davis, robbed an unnamed business on June 21. Davis has active warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

If you have information about Davis’ whereabouts, contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

 

