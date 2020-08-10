GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers are in special session addressing a number of COVID-19-related issues including possibly expanding liability protections for businesses and entities against lawsuits involving the virus.

The attorney for 20 of the families whose relatives tested positive for COVID-19 inside a Gallatin nursing facility said he feels legislation could make matters more complicated. He said he negotiated with legislators to ensure lawsuits filed would not be dismissed.

The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing had over 100 residents test positive for COVID-19 in late March and April during an outbreak of the virus.

“The Gallatin nursing home cases are a very specific situation,” said attorney Clint Kelly. “They deserve to be treated different from the rest of the cases out here.”

New court documents News4 received show the complaints Kelly filed in one lawsuit for the family of Ruth Summers documenting when she contracted COVID-19 in the Gallatin Center and later died.

The center responded to the complaint denying the allegations.

“It is commonly understood that the coronavirus has swept through senior living facilities across the globe killing thousands of at-risk, elderly people,” the Gallatin Center said in a statement to News4.

Some Tennessee Republican legislators are looking to expand liability protections to business and organizations. Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, said House Bill 8001 provides a pathway for valid claims in a Twitter video saying “but provides an extreme amount of protection for all of our organizations and civic institutions out there from any abuse through the court system in a frivolous lawsuit.”

Kelly said he thinks certain liability protections can make lawsuits complicated because someone going inside a bar is different from a person getting sick inside a medical facility.

“These people, they can’t leave when they were exposed. They had no options,” said Kelly. “I’m always worried when there are special laws provided to business to protect them when the court system can do just fine.”

Kelly told News4 he helped negotiate with lawmakers to change when protections for facilities might go into effect.

Tennessee Republicans told News4 the present version of HB8001 said lawsuits could still go forward in cases of clear gross negligence and apply to cases after early August. Gallatin Center cases would be allowed to continue under the legislation, where previous versions of the bill may have retroactively provided protections for the facility.

Some Tennessee Democrats said the language still needs to be clearer.

“What they want to have is certainty. They don’t want to see frivolous litigation, but they also want to know what the rules are,” said Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, saying he feels the current bill is unconstitutional.

