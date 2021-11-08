GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Gallatin mom is pleading for her some to be returned home after a weekend visit in Kentucky with his dad.

Three-year-old Noah Clare was reported missing Sunday evening after spending the weekend visiting his dad Jacob “Jake” Clare in Beaver Dam, KY. Noah was supposed to be dropped off with him mom on Sunday, but never was.

Investigators said Jake Clare left Beaver Dam either late Friday night or early Saturday morning with his 16-year-old niece Amber Clare and Noah. Police said he was last seen driving a Subaru Outback.

+3 Gallatin Police looking for Kentucky man, possibly with his son Police in Gallatin asks for the public's help locating a Kentucky man in connection with a missing person's case.

Noah’s uncle said Jake Clare could have driven Amber and Noah anywhere by now.

“He mentioned to his family the Smoky Mountains. Obviously, that’s a deterrent. I highly doubt he’s that way,” said Adam Ennis, Noah’s uncle, who believes they are somewhere in the U.S. “(Amber Clare) left a note to her family saying if you miss me look at the stars so my first point is (they are) somewhere in the country.”

Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mom, said she’s hoping her son is found safe soon.

“Mommy loves you so much baby, more than you know,” she said on Monday. “I’ll see you soon. Promise. I’ll see you soon.”

Adam Ennis is asking everyone to be on the lookout for Noah, Amber and Jake Clare.

“Tell your parents. Tell your friends. Share it with anyone you know because there’s no telling where he may pop up,” Adam Ellis said.

If you have information on the whereabouts or happen to see Noah, Amber or Jake Clare, call Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.