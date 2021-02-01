NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Gallatin man was arrested on Monday morning by FBI agents in Gallatin on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots.
The Office of the U.S. Attorney said Eric Chase Torrens, 28, was arrested on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Torrens is expected to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Monday afternoon.
Capitol Riot Arrest-Eric Chase Torrens, 28, of Gallatin, was arrested by FBI Agents in Gallatin this morning on charges related to the U.S. Capitol Riots. He will make an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville later today. pic.twitter.com/SIukZGPVcI— U.S Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee (@USAO_MDTN) February 1, 2021
Torrens is the sixth person with Tennessee ties to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riots.
According to the criminal complaint, Torrens was identified as wearing a fleece-lined white and gray hat. On a video taken from the camera of Matthew Bledsoe, he was heard yelling, "We're going in!"
The complaint also said a car with plates registered to Torrens was photographed in the District of Columbia was spotted on Jan. 5-7. It was recorded on the morning of Jan. 7 parked in Southeast D.C., once driving on the I-395 off ramp leading to South Capitol Street on Jan. 6, and once driving on the I-395 off ramp leading to South Capitol Street, SW on Jan. 5.
Eric G. Munchel, of Nashville, known as the Zip Tie Guy after being seen in the Capitol carrying a handful of zip ties, and his mother Lisa Eisenhart both remain in custody after their arrests.
Matthew Bledsoe, Jack Jesse Griffith and Blake Reed were arrested for their roles in the riots and released from custody with restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.