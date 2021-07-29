NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Gallatin man arrested for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot in January has accepted a plea deal.

According to court documents, Jack Jesse Griffith, also known online as Juan Bibano, has waived his right to a trial by jury and will plead guilty to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

MUG - Jack Jesse Griffith - 1/17/21

The charge carries a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment, a fine of not more than $5,000 and an obligation to pay any applicable interest or penalties on fines and restitution not timely made.

In consideration for Griffith’s guilty plea, he will not face any other charges.

According to the plea agreement, Griffith will allow law enforcement agents to have copies of any social media accounts, postings, videos or photos he still has access to and be willing to allow law enforcement to interview him regarding the events prior to entry of a guilty plea.

He will also be required to pay $500 as restitution to the Department of Treasury to help pay for the approximate $1.5 million damage to the U.S. Capitol.

Griffin was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 16, 10 days after the Capitol riot, in Gallatin.

Arrest documents said FBI agents identified Griffith in a video posted on Matthew Bledsoe’s social media account. Bledsoe was also arrested for his role in the riot.

In the video, Bledsoe and Griffith are in a crowd outside the Capitol. An alarm is going off in the background and Griffith reportedly screamed in excitement after another person yelled, “We’re going in!”

Social media post made by Jack Jesse Griffith Social media post made by Jack Jesse Griffith.

According to court documents, Griffith posted on social media saying, “I even helped stormed (sic) the capitol today, but it only made things worse.”