GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gallatin High School girls’ basketball coach Jerry Landers has died, the coach’s family announced on Sunday.
“With a heavy heart I tell you that my beloved husband, Jerry Landers, went to be with the Lord early this morning,” Nancy Landers, Jerry’s wife, posted on his Facebook page Sunday morning. “Thank you so much for the prayers and support. It has meant so much to our family during this time of sadness.”
Landers was in his fifth season as head coach for the Gallatin girls’ basketball team after serving as an assistant for the previous four seasons. He was also the school's volleyball coach. He joined Gallatin High in the summer of 2013.
"Coach Landers was much more than a volleyball or basketball coach. He was a great guy and a genuinely nice person. He was a mentor and leader of all the students he worked with at GHS, whether they were on his team or not," Gallatin High Principal Dr. Ron Becker said. "Coach Landers had his priorities right in life. He loved God first, his family second, and then Gallatin High School and our community.
"He will be missed by many, but the impact he had on the lives of those who knew him will last forever. We just ask specifically for prayers for his family and the current Lady Wave basketball team and coaching staff."
The family said Landers was placed on a ventilator on Saturday. An earlier post said Landers’ family all had COVID-19.
