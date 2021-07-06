GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Gallatin family lost everything after their home caught fire late Thursday night.
The family believes kids shooting fireworks were responsible for the fire.
A lifetime of memories is gone forever, that’s what 83-year-old Robert Alexander said he lost late Thursday night.
“The hardest part is coming out the way and just looking at this. I just couldn’t believe it,” Robert Alexander said.
Days later and it’s still hard to process. He lived there for more than 42 years. He even had a hand in building it.
“I built the two bedrooms on the bottom and one upstairs up on the right,” he said.
The 83-year-old was at work when his family woke up to a massive blaze engulfing their home.
“My niece, she woke me up and told me the house was on fire,” Robert Alexander III, son of Robert Alexander, said.
He got the rest of the family out of the home.
“I was just thinking get my family out of the house,” Robert Alexander III said.
The fire was so large is burned the family’s three cars parked outside and melted the siding from the home next door.
“I’ve seen a lot of stuff happen in this neighborhood, like floods and stuff, but nothing like this,” Robert Alexander III said.
The family believes children playing with fireworks are responsible for the fire, but firefighters haven’t confirmed that yet.
“I think they were shooting firecrackers, you know, thinking it was a joke or whatever, thinking they weren’t going to hurt anything,” Robert Alexander III said.
Everything was gone in just a matter of minutes.
“My grandmother’s picture, she’s the one who raised us. That’s what hurt me the most,” Robert Alexander said. “That’s what hurts the most.”
The Alexanders said they are beyond grateful no one was hurt in the fire.
“Just thank the good Lord they all got out of the house. That’s the main thing,” Robert Alexander said.
Despite the heartbreak, they said they have no plans to leave the property.
“We’re going to rebuild. We’re going to put it back brick by brick just the way it was,” Robert Alexander III said.
“This is home,” added Robert Alexander.
The volunteer fire department that covers the area had to go back and forth to get water because there isn’t a hydrant nearby. That made it difficult to put out the fire.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the Alexander family.
