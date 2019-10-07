GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The City of Gallatin has been cited for 13 serious worker safety violations, some of which involve asbestos, a fiber that can cause cancer if you breathe it in.
Federal law says anyone removing asbestos has to wear safety gear, like a respirator.
Tennessee safety inspectors have cited Gallatin. A worker told them that sometimes they weld old natural gas pipes containing asbestos to new pipes or scrape dry pipes with hand-held tools. The workers said they weren’t wearing respirators. The newer pipes in Gallatin are coated with a material that is not asbestos.
TOSHA cited the city.
The head of Gallatin Public Utilities said he’s not sure if the pipes have asbestos. They are digging some up to check.
The city said it has already corrected two other safety violations TOSHA inspectors found.
Employees weren’t given the right kind of safety harnesses.
The electric eyes that keep a garage door from closing on a child or pet didn’t work. The city got a new one and submitted a picture to the state as proof.
The EPA said buildings that were built during the 1960s are more likely to contain asbestos than homes and buildings constructed in other time periods.
Asbestos-containing materials are generally considered safe if in good condition, but the EPA said it should be periodically checked for damage or other signs of wear.
