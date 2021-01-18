GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The City of Gallatin celebrated MLK Day on Monday in a way it never had before.
With COVID restrictions in place, the city held a car procession that started at City Hall and ended at Gallatin High School.
“This is out of the norm, but I think it’s a great thing,” Beverly Staten said.
Residents from all kinds of backgrounds, honored health care workers, police, EMC, fire department and essential workers participated in the procession.
“I would encourage all Americans to unite in peace for the purpose of encouraging and lifting our frontline workers and all of those that still go to work day after day,” Okturia Ross said.
Those celebrating in the car procession ceremony heard from Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown and Rev. Dr. Derrick Jackson when they arrived at Gallatin High.
“This event reflects the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King and very importantly pays tribute to the impact he has had on our lives,” Brown said.
“Together we can make a difference. United we stand, divided we fall,” Jackson, pastor at First Baptist Church, said during his speech.
The words serving as a reminder to the crowd of what’s possible when everyone from all walks of life work together.
“I got my mom and day that actually went through it (here),” Phillip Lowe said. “They always been teaching me to remember where I came from and not to forget. I try to make a point to go out with them. When they walk, I walk.”
Similar to King’s speeches, everyone left the ceremony encouraged.
“To bring the combination of MLK and celebrating Christ is certainly a good thing and will push the agenda of having peace and harmony,” Ross said.
