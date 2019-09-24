GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A family is remembering author Keith Bell as a man who changed lives with his story.

Pedestrian dies after Gallatin crash, driver arrested for leaving the scene A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Britton Avenue and Joslin Street, according to police.

Bell was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash in Gallatin. The man accused in that crash has a history of driving charges.

"A lot of people have just been telling me, keep my head up," said Gallatin High student Marquies Bell. "He's still here with me."

Marquies said he's always looked up to his uncle.

"He changed a lot of people's lives," said Marquies. "He helped a lot of people. He was locked up for a while and changed."

That change included Keith making his dreams happen by writing books. His work includes The Longest Drought Ever and Drought Season Over.

"After my granny died, he was the only person I looked up to after that," said Marquies. "I looked up to him as my dad and my uncle at the same time."

On Monday, Keith was walking on Britton Avenue when he was hit and killed by an SUV.

Dwain Patton has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene.

The Sumner County Sheriff said Patton has a history of arrests including three past driving while intoxicated charges. A charge in 2015 also accuses him of leaving the scene. The most recent DUI was in May.

"The man who did this, I want him to think nice and hard about everything he's done," said Marquies. "I want him to think about all the hearts that he broke."

Marquies said he has an important job now to be a comfort to Mallnequia Moore, Keith's girlfriend of 11 years.

"Your history don't have to be your future," said Moore. "You always have a way to pull yourself out of what you're going through."

Marquies said he'll also tell Keith's young daughter Kerri about the lessons taught by her dad.

"He wanted me to follow in his footsteps," said Marquies. "He wanted me to be like him but better than him."