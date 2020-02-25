GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The family of fallen Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol were recognized at Monday’s Sumner County Commission meeting.
The Bristol family was recognized for their sacrifices to the community. Bristol was killed in the line of duty in December after he was struck by a car in a foot chase on Interstate 65.
“Thank all of you for supporting these guys over here because I know their job has been much tougher since this has happened,” said Lauren Bristol, Spencer Bristol’s widow. “We are genuinely appreciative and so thankful for the support of the community through all of this. It really means a lot to me that Spencer won’t be forgotten.”
Bristol’s family and several Hendersonville police officers were met with a standing ovation at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.