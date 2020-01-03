HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville's Police Chief spoke with News4 for the first time since the emotional night he announced Officer Spencer Bristol was killed while chasing a suspect across I-65.
Chief Mickey Miller considered Bristol like a son and has distinct memories of the day he was hired in September 2015.
"He came in with this sense of humor and this energy and this positive attitude that we knew right then at the interview that we had to hire him," Miller said.
Miller said it was like the young officer to do whatever it took to get the job done.
"He wanted so much to protect this community and he was going to do that," Miller said.
Bristol's death comes with plenty of heartache. A Hendersonville police officer hasn't been killed in the line of duty in nearly 20 years.
"It's heartbreaking. He left such a hole. It's going to be hard to fill that void," Miller said.
Outside the police department on Friday, flowers, candles, and pictures of Bristol could be seen placed by a police SUV.
Next week, friends and family will honor his life at First Baptist Church Hendersonville.
"As part of a family, a church family, it really hits close to home," said Bruce Raley, Executive Pastor at First Baptist Church Hendersonville.
Raley knew the family well. He calls Bristol's death a tragedy in so many different ways, but wants the community to know the support for the family doesn't end after the funeral.
"There's a little 3-year-old girl involved that lost her daddy and community surround the family, support this little girl, support the wife," Raley said.
As those who knew Bristol grieve, they want him to be remembered for his smile, quick wit, and positive attitude.
"We will learn to go on as he would want us to," Miller said.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Hendersonville. The funeral will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. immediately following visitation.
First Baptist Church Hendersonville is located at 106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd. in Hendersonville.
