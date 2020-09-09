HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol, who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Goodlettsville while chasing a suspect on foot, will be honored with the Three Stars of Tennessee Award.
Bristol was killed in December 2019 when he joined a pursuit in Hendersonville, then left his vehicle to pursue one of the suspects who decided to try to flee the scene. He died after he was struck trying to chase the suspect on foot across the interstate.
The award is reserved for first responders who gave their life in the line of duty serving the citizens of Tennessee.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Sen. Becky Duncan Massey, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Director Greg Mays will be participating in the ceremony, hosted by the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security.
There will be four other families honored along with Bristol at the ceremony.
The ceremony will be held at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church, 3475 Lebanon Pk, in Hermitage at 10 a.m.
