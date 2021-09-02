HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County deputies will be keeping an eye on a rivalry football game between Beech and Hendersonville high schools on Friday night after three students were arrested for their role in various fights this week.

One of those incidents included members of the two school spirit squads meeting and fighting in a parking lot.

Student injured in incident between rival Hendersonville schools One student was injured after an incident involving “War Teams” from Hendersonville and Beech high schools on Saturday, Hendersonville Police said in a news release.

Another incident, captured on cell phone video from inside a Beech High bathroom, showed a student choking-out and kicking his unconscious classmate in the face. Sumner County investigators charged that student with aggravated assault.

A News4 viewer sent another video, appearing to also be from inside Beech High, that shows another student punching and putting a classmate in a chokehold.

Psychologist Dr. Brett Shapiro, who works with children regularly, wants to understand where this type of violence is coming from.

“I mean there could be so many reasons why things like this start, but to the extent of how it’s affecting these kids, it’s pretty dramatic,” Shapiro said.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office tells News4 it will have extra deputies assigned to Friday’s game between the two schools at Hendersonville High. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

“Conflict resolution is a huge thing. I mean, a lot of people have a lot of anger and a lot of frustration and talking about things prior to engaging or fighting is obviously the most important thing,” Shapiro said.

He encourages parents to have conversations with their children and remind them to think before they act. Particularly at the high school leave, Shapiro said students can act impulsively.