PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - One woman has died after his vehicle crashed into a pond off Highway 76 on Monday morning near Portland, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle crashed into a pond near The River Church on Highway 76 just after 9 a.m.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on the scene five minutes after the call. The deputy said he went into the pond after seeing air bubbles and movement coming from the submerged van.

That deputy got about 15-18 feet out before the cold temperatures drove him back to shore. When additional units arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman from the Cottontown area deceased in the car.

Driver dies after crashing vehicle into pond in Sumner Co. One woman has died after crashing into a pond off Highway 76 on Monday morning near Portland, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy here told News 4 it seems she veered off the road because she may have had a medical episode.