PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - One person has died after crashing into a pond off Highway 76 on Monday morning near Portland, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle crashed into a pond near The River Church on Highway 76. The person in the car had to be rescued. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later died.
