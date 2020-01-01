HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A non-profit organization is stepping in to help the grieving family of a Hendersonville police officer.
Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol was killed on Monday. He was 31.
He was running after a suspect on Interstate 65 near Vietnam Veterans Boulevard in Goodlettsville when he was hit by oncoming traffic.
Bristol's family is the first the 100 Club of Sumner County has helped because the area hasn't had a first responder in the county killed in the line of duty until now.
Brian Silkwood, the president and founder of the organization, told News4 he remembers introducing himself to Bristol. They met at the Hendersonville Christmas Ball in November.
Silkwood heard about the officer's death on I-65 on Monday.
"The first thing that I thought of was the family that he leaves behind more than anything else," Silkwood said.
The organization helps families of first responders killed in the line of duty in Sumner County.
In the first 48 hours, they give the family a $10,000 check for immediate help. In Bristol's case, it's for his wife and 3-year-old daughter.
"I got to meet the daughter yesterday and by far, the hardest 10 minutes of my life walking into somebody's house," Silkwood said.
So far Silkwood said more than 300 donations have poured in since the fund was started. Some of the donations came from as far away as Washington state.
"I'm just glad that we can help. I'm also glad that the community itself has rallied behind this as much as I expected them to," Silkwood said.
Silkwood said they will continue to collect donations for as long as they need to for the family.
"I think the impact will be significant when everything is done," Silkwood said.
To donate, you can visit www.100ClubSumner.org or you can go to any Volunteer State Bank branch. They have a Bristol Family Fund set up through the organization.
Previous coverage:
