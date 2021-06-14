PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - The deaths of a woman and her 15-month-old child found in a Butler Road home in February were ruled as accidental, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.
Tiffany Spears, 32, and her 15-month-old child Nicholas Crowder were found inside the home on Feb. 9. The cause of the deaths was not apparent, and the sheriff’s office requested autopsies. Spears had not been heard from anyone since around Feb. 5.
Deputies said there were no clues to indicate foul play.
The autopsies found that Nicholas Crowder was ruled as starvation and hypertonic dehydration and Spears’ cause of death was ruled to be a drug overdose due to a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
If anyone has information regarding the case, contact Sumner County Sheriff Det. Lance Hampton at 615-442-1849.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.