GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gallatin Police said one person died and another person was injured in a shooting at a home on Harris Lane on Tuesday evening.
William Anton Phillips, 36, of Gallatin, died after being taken to an area hospital. Police said the second victim is in stable condition.
Police were dispatched to 140 Harris Lane after a report of a shooting. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Police said one person of interest is in custody.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing.
