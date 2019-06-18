GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Gallatin volunteer firefighter found himself needing to be rescued when his truck caught fire on the side of a Midstate highway.
Jason Ditzler, an Army veteran and volunteer firefighter, was driving home from a trip in Alabama with his kids when his truck caught fire on Friday, June 14.
"We were literally at the sign that said 'Welcome to Metro Nashville' and I started to see a little bit of white smoke come out the side," said Ditzler.
He pulled over to the side of the highway as smoke filled the cab. He got his kids and service dog out of the car just in time.
"As soon as I popped open the hood I saw flames. I just could do anything," said Ditzler.
Ditzler has been a volunteer firefighter for nearly eight years. He started in Kentucky and moved to the Gallatin area a year and a half ago. For the last three months, he has been living at the Gallatin Volunteer Fire Station, which doesn’t have a bathroom.
Days before the fire, Ditzler had just saved enough money to move into his own place. His truck was still filled with moving boxes, along with his firefighting uniform and emergency gear, and emergency lights for responding to fire calls. The truck and everything in it was a total loss.
Ditzler’s fire family has stepped in to help him recoup what he lost in the fire. They’ve set up a benefit bank account at Fifth Third Bank and a Paypal account to raise money.
Jennifer Fresen, a fellow Gallatin Volunteer firefighter made a Facebook post that detailed Ditzler’s loss and what they’re trying to replace.
“Jason only had liability insurance and now has to replace everything out of pocket, writes Fresen on Facebook. “Jason lives on a very fixed income and can’t afford to replace everything himself. That’s where his fire family is stepping in and we want to raise money to help him replace his truck and the belongings he lost.”
Since Fresen made the post, $733 has been raised to help Jason, but the biggest donation is the promise of a new truck.
"We were hoping we would be able to at least get a down payment on a vehicle, but when we found out someone was willing to donate something like a truck to him, that is one of the best things that could happen out of this,” says Fresen.
The response has left Ditzler overwhelmed.
"I'm just a regular guy and there are people out there that are willing to help and that's awesome."
If you would like to help Jason, donations can be made at Fifth Third bank under the “Jason Ditzler Benefit,” Account Number: 7927745336. Also if you would like to donate through PayPal, click here.
