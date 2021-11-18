NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Noah and Amber Clare were found same on Thursday morning and Noah’s dad Jacob is in custody after they were spotted near a California beach by a mom taking her child to school.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office credit Julia Bonin with the information that led to Noah and Amber being found at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, north of San Clemente, CA, where Jake Clare’s car had been impounded.

#OCSDPIO 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare have been found safe in Dana Point. At 8:50 a.m. a concerned resident called to report a young boy matching the description of Noah Clare. OC Sheriff responded and took Jacob Clare into custody. More info to come. https://t.co/5r3T10dV3G — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) November 18, 2021

“Positive outcomes don’t happen without residents,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Bonin was taking her son to school when she spotted what looked like Noah Clare walking along a path on the beach. She snapped a photo, dropped off her son and called 911. She said she had seen pictured on Noah, Jake and Amber Clare on social media and knew what to look for.

Clare walking at beach Julia Bonin snapped a picture of Jacob, Amber and Noah Clare walking along a sidewalk at Doheny Beach State Park in Dana Point.

“You just have to trust your instinct and your gut to do these things because I almost didn’t act on it,” Bonin said during the news conference. “I was driving my son to middle school and I saw the three individuals I’d seen on social media.

“There was a blurry picture of them put out and it was pretty much the same image. She was holding the little boy’s hand and he had a shovel in the other hand, and the dad was much taller, and it struck me that he had a hat, sunglasses and camo pants. It was strikingly similar to the image put out.”

Bonin said she saw them walking on along the path around 8:40 a.m.

Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mom, said her bags are packed and she’s ready to be reunited with Noah, who was reported missing on Nov. 7 when he didn’t return home after scheduled visitation with Jacob Clare in Kentucky.

“Detectives said they are trying to figure that out. They don’t know if they are flying the kids back here or if we’ll be flying out there,” Ennis told News4 after news that Noah and Amber had been found. “He said to just wait for the call. Our bags have been packed for days.”

Bonnie Krpata, Jake Clare’s mom and grandmother of Noah and Amber, is overjoyed that they have been found safe.

“Yes, because God hears my prayers, and I hope it is sooner rather than later,” Krpata said about being reunited with her grandchildren.

Krpata pleaded for her son to bring Amber and Noah home safely when she spoke with News4 on Wednesday.

Jake Clare’s mother pleads for him to come home with her grandchildren NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mother of the man at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert is pleading for her son to return home with her two gran…

Amber Clare was reported to the Beaver Dam, KY, Police Department on Nov. 5 as a runaway juvenile. Amanda Ennis reported Noah missing to the Gallatin Police Department on Nov. 7 when he wasn’t returned home by Jacob Clare after a scheduled visit.

Also, on Nov. 7, the TBI said license plate readers in Arizona took a picture of the car Jacob Clare had bought on Facebook Marketplace on Oct. 30. The car was spotted on Highway 95 in Parker, AZ.

+3 Gallatin Police looking for Kentucky man, possibly with his son Police in Gallatin asks for the public's help locating a Kentucky man in connection with a missing person's case.

On Tuesday, the TBI elevated Noah’s disappearance to an Amber Alert. Law enforcement learned on that day the car that Jacob Clare had been driving had been impounded on Saturday, Nov. 13 after being left parked at a San Clemente, CA, shopping center. New pictures were also released showing the three in San Clemente. These are the images that Bonin saw leading to Noah and Amber being found.

AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare expands to advisory in California NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The search continues for 3-year-old Noah Clare where California has put out an Endangered Missing Advisory. In Kentucky…

“I have children of my own and I would want somebody to do the same,” Bonin said. “I would have regretted it had I not turned around.

“I know that mom just probably can’t wait to hug her baby.”

Barnes praised Bonin for making the call to 911.

“People see something and don’t say something,” Barnes said. “She did everything right. It could have not gone any better and I can’t think Julia enough.”