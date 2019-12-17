HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of children had the chance to go on a shopping spree on Tuesday night thanks to the Christmas 4 Kids bus show.
Celebrity tour buses picked up about 400 children late Tuesday afternoon and took them to a big Christmas party in their honor in Gallatin. The buses then took them to the Hendersonville Walmart where they got a new winter coat and got to go shopping with $150.
News4’s Holly Thompson served as one of the shopping chaperones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.