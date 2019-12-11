HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 2019 Christmas 4 Kids Bus Show will be at the Hendersonville Walmart to raise money for children this holiday season.
The Tour Bus Show features buses from top artists, whose drivers open their doors, for a small donation. Fans can see what an artists’ home-away-from-home is really like on Monday, Dec. 16.
Past artists have included Gretchen Wilson, Chris Young, Taylor Swift, Wynonna and Naomi Judd, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Darryl Worley, Jeff Bates and Larry-The Cable Guy.
Money raised Monday night will go towards the kids shopping. Children will get to spend $150 and will each get a new winter coat.
On Tuesday, celebrity buses will pick up around 400 children and take them to a Christmas party with Santa. That night celebrity buses parade through downtown Hendersonville taking the kids to Walmart to pick out their gifts.
When they arrive there will be a crowd cheering, waiting to help them shop. Around 30 recording artists will be there to meet fans and sign autographs.
