GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of aggravated burglary and sexual assault of a juvenile near the Sumner/Trousdale County line near Bethpage last month.
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on July 29 between midnight and 5 a.m.
The victim said the man smelled of cigarettes and spray paint. He may have had a weapon in his left front pocket, but never brandished a weapon.
The suspect is described as biracial between the age of 25 and 35 years old. He was around 6 feet tall and weighed between 170-200 pounds. He was thin with a muscular build. He was wearing a black cut-off style t-shirt, a gold chain with a gold cross that hung past his lower breast line, an earring, possibly in the right ear, red boxers and possibly grey cotton-style pants.
The method of travel for the suspect is not known.
If you have information about the incident, contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.