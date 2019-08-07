Sumner County suspect - 8/7/19

The person in the sketch is wanted in Sumner County for aggravated burglary and sexual assault of a juvenile. (Photo: TBI/Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of aggravated burglary and sexual assault of a juvenile near the Sumner/Trousdale County line near Bethpage last month.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on July 29 between midnight and 5 a.m.

The victim said the man smelled of cigarettes and spray paint. He may have had a weapon in his left front pocket, but never brandished a weapon.

The suspect is described as biracial between the age of 25 and 35 years old. He was around 6 feet tall and weighed between 170-200 pounds. He was thin with a muscular build. He was wearing a black cut-off style t-shirt, a gold chain with a gold cross that hung past his lower breast line, an earring, possibly in the right ear, red boxers and possibly grey cotton-style pants.

The method of travel for the suspect is not known.

If you have information about the incident, contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.